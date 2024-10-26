Left Menu

A teacher in Gujarat's Dahod district was arrested for sexually assaulting a Class IX tribal student at a residential school. The accused, Kalpesh Baria, was charged under the POCSO Act and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act. The incident happened in Khalta village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dahod | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:55 IST
Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault at Tribal School in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher from a tribal residential school in Gujarat's Dahod district has been detained following allegations of sexually assaulting a Class IX student, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the school situated in Khalta village, where the accused, Kalpesh Baria, reportedly attempted the assault under the guise of needing help with cooking on Thursday evening. The victim managed to escape by summoning her sister to the scene.

Following the victim's disclosure to her siblings, who attend the same school, the family reported the incident to authorities. Consequently, Kalpesh Baria was arrested and faces charges under multiple sections, including the POCSO Act and laws protecting Scheduled Tribes from atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

