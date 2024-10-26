Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault at Tribal School in Gujarat

A teacher from a tribal residential school in Gujarat's Dahod district has been detained following allegations of sexually assaulting a Class IX student, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the school situated in Khalta village, where the accused, Kalpesh Baria, reportedly attempted the assault under the guise of needing help with cooking on Thursday evening. The victim managed to escape by summoning her sister to the scene.

Following the victim's disclosure to her siblings, who attend the same school, the family reported the incident to authorities. Consequently, Kalpesh Baria was arrested and faces charges under multiple sections, including the POCSO Act and laws protecting Scheduled Tribes from atrocities.

