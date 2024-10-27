Empowering Youth for a Global Future: Sinha's Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir called upon the region's youth to seize opportunities within competitive environments and educational platforms to set ambitious life goals. His remarks were made during a student felicitation event at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) on Sunday.

Sinha implored the young minds to contribute towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' underscoring the role of education in creating better human beings and bridging the educational sector with global economic demands. 'The goal of education transcends mere numbers and rankings,' he asserted.

The governor further highlighted the significance of lifelong learning, creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking, viewing them as essential skills for tackling future challenges. He credited academic institutions and educators for imparting these vital life skills and promoting education beyond classroom confines.

