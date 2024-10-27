Left Menu

Empowering Youth for a Global Future: Sinha's Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir encourages youth to embrace competitive environments and knowledge platforms to achieve new goals. At a recent event, Sinha emphasized the importance of bridging education with global economic needs and fostering lifelong learning, creativity, and critical thinking among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:12 IST
Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir called upon the region's youth to seize opportunities within competitive environments and educational platforms to set ambitious life goals. His remarks were made during a student felicitation event at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) on Sunday.

Sinha implored the young minds to contribute towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' underscoring the role of education in creating better human beings and bridging the educational sector with global economic demands. 'The goal of education transcends mere numbers and rankings,' he asserted.

The governor further highlighted the significance of lifelong learning, creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking, viewing them as essential skills for tackling future challenges. He credited academic institutions and educators for imparting these vital life skills and promoting education beyond classroom confines.

