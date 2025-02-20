Left Menu

Innovative Education and Climate Challenges in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir faces significant challenges from climate change, notably a water crisis. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights the necessity for political action and awareness. He discusses innovative education programs, job market alignment, and the impact of AI on education. Jammu University is praised for its quality, marked by a recent NAAC A++ accreditation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:16 IST
Innovative Education and Climate Challenges in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the dual challenges of climate change-induced water shortages and the evolution of its education system, said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Speaking at a workshop on the National Education Policy at University of Jammu, Abdullah called for increased awareness of the climate crisis' dangers. He emphasized the importance of agricultural sustainability and the necessity for educational reforms that align with current market demands. Chief Minister Abdullah unveiled the 'Design Your Degree' program, underlining the shift from traditional learning methods to a more student-centric approach.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged AI's significant role in shaping the educational landscape, highlighting the opportunities as well as challenges it presents. With an expanding private sector, particularly in industry and tourism, Abdullah stressed the need for skill development to harness emerging opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

