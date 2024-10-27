China's Demographic Dilemma: A Nation Adapting to Age and Scarcity

China is grappling with a demographic crisis marked by a sharp decline in birth rates, as highlighted in an official report revealing the closure of numerous kindergartens due to falling enrollments. The Ministry of Education's 2023 report shows a reduction of 14,808 kindergartens, dropping to 274,400 nationally. This is the second year of decline, echoing the broader pattern of China's dwindling population numbers.

Figures show a continuous decline over three years in kindergarten enrollments, with an 11.55% drop last year, reaching 40.9 million students, per the South China Morning Post's report. Similarly, primary schools witnessed a reduction of 5,645 institutions in 2023, reflecting a broader trend of declining birth rates that threatens China's economic growth.

As China's population fell again last year to 1.4 billion, India surpassed China as the most populous nation. The aging population, fast approaching 300 million aged 60 and above, exacerbates the financial burden on state resources, prompting officials to address elder care needs and implement strategic solutions.

