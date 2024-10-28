Left Menu

Woxsen University Welcomes Visionary Leader: Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa

Woxsen University has appointed Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa as the new dean of the School of Technology. Esteva brings vast experience in blockchain, AI, virtual currencies, and digital preservation. Under his leadership, the school aims to become a global leader in technology education and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Woxsen University is proud to announce Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa as the new dean for its School of Technology. Esteva brings with him extensive expertise in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, virtual currencies, and digital preservation. He has published over 200 international papers and supervised numerous PhD and MSc candidates.

His academic credentials boast a strong foundation, including a PhD in Informatics from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Esteva's professional career spans over 30 years in leading complex international projects, especially in research and development, making him a valuable asset at Woxsen.

Esteva envisions Woxsen's School of Technology as a global leader in AI, blockchain, and decentralized systems. His goals focus on fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and preparing students with cutting-edge skills to tackle future challenges in these emerging technological fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

