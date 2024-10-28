Woxsen University Welcomes Visionary Leader: Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa

Woxsen University is proud to announce Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa as the new dean for its School of Technology. Esteva brings with him extensive expertise in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, virtual currencies, and digital preservation. He has published over 200 international papers and supervised numerous PhD and MSc candidates.

His academic credentials boast a strong foundation, including a PhD in Informatics from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Esteva's professional career spans over 30 years in leading complex international projects, especially in research and development, making him a valuable asset at Woxsen.

Esteva envisions Woxsen's School of Technology as a global leader in AI, blockchain, and decentralized systems. His goals focus on fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and preparing students with cutting-edge skills to tackle future challenges in these emerging technological fields.

