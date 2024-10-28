Veranda Learning Aims for Rs 600 Crore Revenue Boost Through Acquisitions

Ed-tech giant Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is setting ambitious revenue goals of Rs 600 crore for the current fiscal year, propelled by strategic acquisitions and partnerships with overseas educational institutions. A senior official emphasized that these moves are key to its rapid expansion in the booming ed-tech sector.

Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman, highlighted that continuous strong operational and financial performance in FY25 allows the company to seize promising growth opportunities. 'We are committed to achieving a Rs 600 crore revenue target in FY25, underscoring our dedication and confidence in this sector,' Kalpathi stated.

Recent developments include Veranda's partnership with University of Technology Sydney for courses in India and an expansion into Middle East markets through collaborations with institutions such as Jumeira University of Dubai. Additionally, the company plans to fund these growth strategies through increased borrowing, approved at up to Rs 1,000 crore.

