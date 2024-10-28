Left Menu

Veranda Learning Aims for Rs 600 Crore Revenue Boost Through Acquisitions

Ed-tech firm Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd targets Rs 600 crore revenue for FY25 by leveraging acquisitions and international tie-ups. The company, under the leadership of Suresh Kalpathi, has been rapidly expanding in the domestic market and making strategic global partnerships to secure its growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:14 IST
Veranda Learning Aims for Rs 600 Crore Revenue Boost Through Acquisitions
  • Country:
  • India

Ed-tech giant Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is setting ambitious revenue goals of Rs 600 crore for the current fiscal year, propelled by strategic acquisitions and partnerships with overseas educational institutions. A senior official emphasized that these moves are key to its rapid expansion in the booming ed-tech sector.

Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman, highlighted that continuous strong operational and financial performance in FY25 allows the company to seize promising growth opportunities. 'We are committed to achieving a Rs 600 crore revenue target in FY25, underscoring our dedication and confidence in this sector,' Kalpathi stated.

Recent developments include Veranda's partnership with University of Technology Sydney for courses in India and an expansion into Middle East markets through collaborations with institutions such as Jumeira University of Dubai. Additionally, the company plans to fund these growth strategies through increased borrowing, approved at up to Rs 1,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024