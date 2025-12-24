Left Menu

Mystery Explosions in Southern Moscow Following General's Tragic Death

Explosions were reported in southern Moscow where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died in a car bomb incident two days earlier. The Baza and SHOT Telegram channels, with ties to Russian law enforcement, provided the reports, which Reuters could not independently verify. No official confirmation was given by Russian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 04:59 IST
Mystery Explosions in Southern Moscow Following General's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several explosions shook southern Moscow on Wednesday at the location where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov tragically lost his life to a car bomb on Monday, according to the Baza and SHOT Telegram channels.

Eyewitnesses reported that a car detonated, supported by information from Baza and SHOT, which reportedly maintain sources within Russia's law enforcement.

No independent verification of these reports has been made by Reuters, and Russian authorities have yet to officially confirm the incident.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025