Mystery Explosions in Southern Moscow Following General's Tragic Death

Several explosions shook southern Moscow on Wednesday at the location where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov tragically lost his life to a car bomb on Monday, according to the Baza and SHOT Telegram channels.

Eyewitnesses reported that a car detonated, supported by information from Baza and SHOT, which reportedly maintain sources within Russia's law enforcement.

No independent verification of these reports has been made by Reuters, and Russian authorities have yet to officially confirm the incident.