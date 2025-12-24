Mystery Explosions in Southern Moscow Following General's Tragic Death
Explosions were reported in southern Moscow where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died in a car bomb incident two days earlier. The Baza and SHOT Telegram channels, with ties to Russian law enforcement, provided the reports, which Reuters could not independently verify. No official confirmation was given by Russian authorities.
Updated: 24-12-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 04:59 IST
Several explosions shook southern Moscow on Wednesday at the location where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov tragically lost his life to a car bomb on Monday, according to the Baza and SHOT Telegram channels.
Eyewitnesses reported that a car detonated, supported by information from Baza and SHOT, which reportedly maintain sources within Russia's law enforcement.
No independent verification of these reports has been made by Reuters, and Russian authorities have yet to officially confirm the incident.
