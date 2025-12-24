Left Menu

Judge Dismisses Justice Department Challenge Against New York's 'Green Light Law'

A federal judge dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit challenging New York's 'Green Light Law,' which restricts sharing DMV info with immigration authorities. The law allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. New York Attorney General praised the decision, emphasizing the protection of residents' rights and community safety.

In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge has dismissed the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against New York's 'Green Light Law.' The law, which restricts the state's Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing information with federal immigration authorities, was challenged by the Trump administration for allegedly obstructing immigration enforcement.

New York Attorney General Letitia James celebrated the court's decision, defending the state's legislation as essential for safeguarding residents' rights. This victory marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal tussle over sanctuary laws, which President Trump's administration aggressively challenged.

The contested law, enacted in 2019, permits undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses by accepting foreign documents as identification. The federal government argued that it hampered their immigration enforcement capabilities. However, the court found the Justice Department's claims unfounded, citing no constitutional requirement for states to share DMV data with immigration authorities.

