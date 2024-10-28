Left Menu

Ensuring Inclusivity: Delhi's Push for Accessible Education

The Delhi Directorate of Education is enforcing inclusive education provisions in 12 special schools by November 5. Measures align with the RPWD Act, 2016, and NEP 2020, focusing on admission policies, assessments, and infrastructure. Inclusive facilities and regular student evaluations are mandated to support students with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:20 IST
Ensuring Inclusivity: Delhi's Push for Accessible Education
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Directorate of Education is taking significant steps to ensure inclusivity in special schools across the capital. In a directive issued on October 22, the Directorate mandated strict adherence to inclusive education provisions as outlined by the Inclusive Education Branch.

Heads of all 12 special schools must submit an Action Taken Report by November 5. These actions aim to align with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the New Education Policy, 2020, ensuring comprehensive support for students with disabilities.

The directive demands adherence to 19 key provisions, including proper admission processes, online assessments, and specialized training in communication skills such as Braille and sign language. Additionally, schools are tasked with creating supportive facilities like recreational and emergency rooms and must conduct regular assessments to properly support their students' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

