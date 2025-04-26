Hero of Pahalgam: Rayees Ahmad Bhatt's Daring Rescue
Rayees Ahmad Bhatt, president of the Pony Owners Association, bravely saved five tourists during a surprising attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. Leading a group of locals, Bhatt provided immediate aid and guided terrified tourists to safety, showcasing valor without regard for his personal safety.
Pahalgam witnessed extraordinary bravery when Rayees Ahmad Bhatt, the president of the Pony Owners Association, risked his life to save five tourists during a violent attack at Baisaran Valley.
Upon receiving a distress call, Bhatt swiftly assembled a group of local Kashmiri workers to reach the scene, ultimately providing crucial assistance to stranded tourists. Despite the danger, Bhatt prioritized moving terrified victims to safety, offering them water and comfort.
As Bhatt pressed forward, he persuaded more local pony riders to join in rescuing victims. Navigating crowd chaos and devastated surroundings, he encountered 26 casualties but continued to guide survivors to safety until police arrived 10 minutes later, delayed by rough terrain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
