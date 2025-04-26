Security Lapse: Ambedkar Criticizes Gov't Response to Kashmir Terror Attack

Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has strongly criticized the government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack. He argued that instead of evacuating tourists from Kashmir, the government should have ensured their safety and provided necessary security measures.

The recent attack, which took place on April 22 and claimed the lives of six individuals from Maharashtra among 26 victims, has sparked a demand for swift governmental action. Ambedkar plans to initiate a signature campaign in Mumbai, urging robust measures against those responsible for the violence.

Additionally, Ambedkar raised concerns over India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, questioning the infrastructure readiness for storing the river's waters. He called for a concrete action plan beyond mere documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)