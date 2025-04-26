Security Lapse: Ambedkar Criticizes Gov't Response to Kashmir Terror Attack
Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, criticized the government for not providing security to tourists in Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack. He advocated for government-supported safety measures and compensation for affected tourists, while also addressing issues related to the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has strongly criticized the government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack. He argued that instead of evacuating tourists from Kashmir, the government should have ensured their safety and provided necessary security measures.
The recent attack, which took place on April 22 and claimed the lives of six individuals from Maharashtra among 26 victims, has sparked a demand for swift governmental action. Ambedkar plans to initiate a signature campaign in Mumbai, urging robust measures against those responsible for the violence.
Additionally, Ambedkar raised concerns over India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, questioning the infrastructure readiness for storing the river's waters. He called for a concrete action plan beyond mere documentation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2008 Mumbai terror attacks a turning point in India-Pakistan ties due to strong public sentiment: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Seema Haider's Citizenship Controversy Amid India-Pakistan Tension
Trump’s Take on India-Pakistan Tensions
Water Wars: India Puts Indus Waters Treaty on Hold
Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC