India Tightens Visa Policies for Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions
In response to rising tensions and the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India is revoking short-term visas for Pakistani nationals and initiating deportation protocols. This move, advised by the Union Home Ministry, aims at heightened national security, affecting students and those with non-permanent visas across several states.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced decisive actions concerning the deportation of Pakistani nationals, following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Speaking to ANI, CM Sai confirmed the nationwide initiative, stating that all short-term visas for Pakistanis are cancelled and actions will commence in Chhattisgarh.
In Karnataka, Home Minister G. Parameshwara also echoed similar measures, indicating that preparations are underway to identify and deport Pakistani nationals. 'We've ordered our police superintendents and senior officials to list such individuals,' Parameshwara said, specifying the exemption for permanent visa holders, though students will be asked to leave.
Following the alarming Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in multiple casualties, including 25 Indian nationals, security measures are heightened nationwide. Additionally, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta confirmed the invalidation of visas, except for specific categories like medical and diplomatic ones, effective from April 2025. Gupta emphasized strict compliance to these new visa regulations amid mounting national concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Government Accused of Corruption and Middlemen Interference
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Karnataka's Caste Census Reveals Demographic Insights
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks
Karnataka's SIT Probe: Uncovering the 40% Commission Scandal