Exam Fraud Foiled: Mumbai College Catches Impersonator

Two students face charges after a Mumbai college teacher caught an impersonation attempt during a financial accounting exam. Roshan Yadav was allegedly taking the test for Manish Yadav. The incident occurred at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College, sparking legal action under university misconduct laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:40 IST
Exam Fraud Foiled: Mumbai College Catches Impersonator
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, a college teacher in Mumbai thwarted an exam fraud attempt involving impersonation during a financial accounting test. The incident has led to legal action against two students.

The Samta Nagar police have named Roshan Ajay Kumar Yadav and Manish Arvind Kumar Yadav in a First Information Report (FIR) following the discovery of their alleged misconduct. The investigation revealed that Manish Yadav orchestrated the plan by sending Roshan Yadav to the exam hall to impersonate him.

Suspicion arose during financial accounting exams at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College, located in the Kandivali area, when a female teacher questioned a student's identity. It was found that the student presenting a hall ticket for Manish Yadav was, in fact, Roshan Yadav from Naigaon. Upon questioning, Roshan confessed to impersonating Manish, who was waiting outside. The case proceeds under the Maharashtra University Misconduct Prevention Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

