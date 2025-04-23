Kazakhstan's Oil Strategy: National Interests vs. OPEC+ Dynamics

Kazakhstan has declared that national priorities will take precedence over OPEC+ constraints when determining oil production levels, according to newly appointed Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov. This decision fuels tensions with the group, particularly with top producer Saudi Arabia, amid Kazakhstan's increasing output.

However, Akkenzhenov acknowledged challenges in reducing production due to foreign control over major projects like Tengiz, led by U.S. oil giant Chevron. These constraints limit Kazakhstan's maneuverability, contributing to its overproduction concerns despite pledges to comply with OPEC+ targets.

As one of the top 10 global oil producers, Kazakhstan continues to produce oil at elevated levels despite agreements with OPEC and its allies. Efforts to enhance compliance are ongoing, with intentions to curtail overproduction through June 2026, but national interests remain a priority.

