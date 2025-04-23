NCC's Kerala Strategy: Strengthening Cadet Corps with Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh

Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), commenced a significant five-day visit to Kerala, focusing on fortifying the NCC's presence within the state.

In a pivotal meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Singh explored strategies to elevate the NCC's influence and effectiveness across Kerala. The interaction underlines the state's commitment to supporting youth development through the NCC's initiatives.

During his visit, Singh received a Guard of Honour at Colachel Stadium and addressed cadets and officers, commending the Thiruvananthapuram unit for exceptional performance. He also presented awards to recognize exemplary achievements in training and professional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)