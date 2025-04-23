Left Menu

Fake Identity Uncovered: Illegal Stay of Bangladeshi Nationals in India

Two Bangladeshi nationals, Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, were detained in India for illegal entry and using forged documents. The duo, aided by facilitators, obtained fake Indian identities. Hasibul crossed the border illegally, assumed a false identity, and settled in Malakpet to carry out activities under a fabricated guise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:27 IST
Fake Identity Uncovered: Illegal Stay of Bangladeshi Nationals in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major arrest on Wednesday, Indian police detained two Bangladeshi nationals, accusing them of illegal entry and residence using forged documents in Malakpet.

The duo, Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, allegedly engaged facilitators to create counterfeit birth certificates and other Indian documents. Hasibul, initially crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, assumed a false identity in Kolkata before relocating to Malakpet.

Authorities revealed that Hasibul married a local woman under false pretenses and employed deceitful methods to obtain legitimate Indian documents. Police seized the fake documents, marking a crackdown on fraudulent nationality claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025