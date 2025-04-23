Fake Identity Uncovered: Illegal Stay of Bangladeshi Nationals in India
Two Bangladeshi nationals, Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, were detained in India for illegal entry and using forged documents. The duo, aided by facilitators, obtained fake Indian identities. Hasibul crossed the border illegally, assumed a false identity, and settled in Malakpet to carry out activities under a fabricated guise.
In a major arrest on Wednesday, Indian police detained two Bangladeshi nationals, accusing them of illegal entry and residence using forged documents in Malakpet.
The duo, Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, allegedly engaged facilitators to create counterfeit birth certificates and other Indian documents. Hasibul, initially crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, assumed a false identity in Kolkata before relocating to Malakpet.
Authorities revealed that Hasibul married a local woman under false pretenses and employed deceitful methods to obtain legitimate Indian documents. Police seized the fake documents, marking a crackdown on fraudulent nationality claims.
