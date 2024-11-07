NHIDCL and AICTE Sign MoU to Launch Nationwide Internship Portal for UG and PG Students

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under India’s Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, has joined hands with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to open new internship pathways for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students across India. The partnership was formalized today through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), co-signed by Shri Nitin Sharma, Executive Director of NHIDCL, and Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer at AICTE. The MoU signals a commitment to collaborative skill development and career growth opportunities nationwide.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of NHIDCL, unveiled an innovative online portal for the internship program. The portal is designed to provide a streamlined application process and access to experiential learning opportunities, particularly for students in underrepresented regions such as the North-East, the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The portal was launched in a ceremony attended by senior officials from both organizations, underscoring the importance of bridging educational and professional gaps in remote and underserved regions.

The five-year MoU defines the scope of responsibilities for both AICTE and NHIDCL in the execution of the internship initiative. Under the agreement, AICTE will provide essential technical support to manage the platform, ensuring its accessibility and ease of use for students across disciplines. Meanwhile, NHIDCL will handle programmatic oversight and non-technical support aspects, leveraging its expertise to ensure a robust learning experience for participants.

This collaboration marks a significant step in achieving the national objectives of skilling and employment readiness for UG and PG students, aligning with India's mission to create a skilled workforce prepared for the infrastructure sector. NHIDCL and AICTE are committed to fostering an environment of growth and opportunity for young professionals, with a particular focus on building the capacity of students from regions with limited access to such resources.