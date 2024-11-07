Empowering Marginalized Youth: Transitioning from 'Learning to Earning'

UNICEF India, alongside UN agencies UNFPA and UNHCR, is set to unveil guidelines aimed at aiding marginalized youth in the transition from education to employment. Known as the Technical Guidelines for the Most Marginalised, this initiative focuses on dismantling systemic obstacles through the RAISE-TM framework.

The framework, emphasizing relevance and accessibility, seeks to empower young people from various backgrounds, including rural and differently-abled communities. It identifies key growth areas, like digital literacy and entrepreneurship, crucial for attaining financial independence and social inclusion.

The guidelines highlight the importance of partnerships with government, civil society, and private sectors to create supportive environments. Additionally, a self-assessment tool measures inclusivity, ensuring marginalized youth are not overlooked. This comprehensive approach aligns with India's sustainability goals, preparing youth for emerging green economy sectors.

