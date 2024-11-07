Left Menu

Empowering Marginalized Youth: Transitioning from 'Learning to Earning'

Three UN agencies, including UNICEF India, have created guidelines to aid marginalized youth in transitioning from learning to employment. The RAISE-TM framework addresses systemic barriers, promoting inclusivity and skill development. The guidelines emphasize digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and fostering an inclusive, supportive ecosystem for disadvantaged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:03 IST
Empowering Marginalized Youth: Transitioning from 'Learning to Earning'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UNICEF India, alongside UN agencies UNFPA and UNHCR, is set to unveil guidelines aimed at aiding marginalized youth in the transition from education to employment. Known as the Technical Guidelines for the Most Marginalised, this initiative focuses on dismantling systemic obstacles through the RAISE-TM framework.

The framework, emphasizing relevance and accessibility, seeks to empower young people from various backgrounds, including rural and differently-abled communities. It identifies key growth areas, like digital literacy and entrepreneurship, crucial for attaining financial independence and social inclusion.

The guidelines highlight the importance of partnerships with government, civil society, and private sectors to create supportive environments. Additionally, a self-assessment tool measures inclusivity, ensuring marginalized youth are not overlooked. This comprehensive approach aligns with India's sustainability goals, preparing youth for emerging green economy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024