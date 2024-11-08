Revolutionizing Education: MOSart Labs and IIT Bhubaneswar's Pioneering Diploma Program
MOSart Labs and IIT Bhubaneswar have launched a Professional Diploma Program in Semiconductor Technology and Chip Design. Structured into three modules, the program aims to provide students with industry-ready skills in various VLSI specializations, featuring expert faculty, hands-on learning, and state-of-the-art tools.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, 8th November 2024: A landmark partnership between VLSI Edutech startup MOSart Labs and IIT Bhubaneswar is set to transform semiconductor education with a new Professional Diploma Program in Semiconductor Technology and Chip Design.
This pioneering initiative aims to equip students with essential industry skills through a comprehensive curriculum divided into three segments: Launchpad, Foundation, and Specialization Modules. The program promises proficiency in various VLSI fields such as analog and digital design, validation, and more.
Supported by expert faculty and industry leaders, the course emphasizes practical application of learned concepts using advanced EDA tools. This initiative bridges academia and industry, catering to students and professionals eager to contribute to India's developing semiconductor ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
