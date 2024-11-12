Left Menu

AMU Denies Reservations for Muslim Candidates Amid Supreme Court Ruling

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has clarified that it does not provide reservation to Muslim candidates in admissions or recruitment, countering media reports post a Supreme Court decision. The university maintains an internal quota for its own school graduates, irrespective of their religion, amid ongoing legal scrutiny regarding its minority status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:51 IST
AMU Denies Reservations for Muslim Candidates Amid Supreme Court Ruling
  • Country:
  • India

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has firmly refuted claims of offering reservations to Muslim candidates in its admissions and recruitment processes. This comes amidst recent media reports following a Supreme Court ruling addressing the university's minority status.

AMU emphasized that no religious-based reservation system exists within its policies. Instead, it reserves 50 percent of seats for students from its own schools, regardless of their faith, provided eligibility criteria are met. This internal quota policy has been misrepresented, according to university spokesperson Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui.

The discussion over AMU's minority status remains under judicial review, with the Supreme Court redirecting the case to a new bench. The outcome could potentially reshape the legal framework regarding minority educational institutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024