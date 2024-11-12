AMU Denies Reservations for Muslim Candidates Amid Supreme Court Ruling

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has firmly refuted claims of offering reservations to Muslim candidates in its admissions and recruitment processes. This comes amidst recent media reports following a Supreme Court ruling addressing the university's minority status.

AMU emphasized that no religious-based reservation system exists within its policies. Instead, it reserves 50 percent of seats for students from its own schools, regardless of their faith, provided eligibility criteria are met. This internal quota policy has been misrepresented, according to university spokesperson Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui.

The discussion over AMU's minority status remains under judicial review, with the Supreme Court redirecting the case to a new bench. The outcome could potentially reshape the legal framework regarding minority educational institutions in India.

