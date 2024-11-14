Students Protest UPPSC’s Two-Day Examination Plan

Students gathered for the third consecutive day in protest against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to stretch the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams over two days.

In response, protesters held a candle march to express their demands for reverting to a single-day examination format. They remain firm despite declining protest numbers.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar justified the two-day schedule citing limited exam centers for all candidates and the need for examinations to be conducted in government institutions only.

(With inputs from agencies.)