Students Protest UPPSC’s Two-Day Examination Plan

Students are protesting against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's decision to conduct preliminary exams over two days. Despite smaller numbers, the protesters remain steadfast in their demand for a one-day exam. UPPSC cites logistical challenges as the reason for the extended schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students gathered for the third consecutive day in protest against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to stretch the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams over two days.

In response, protesters held a candle march to express their demands for reverting to a single-day examination format. They remain firm despite declining protest numbers.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar justified the two-day schedule citing limited exam centers for all candidates and the need for examinations to be conducted in government institutions only.

(With inputs from agencies.)

