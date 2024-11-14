Students Protest UPPSC’s Two-Day Examination Plan
Students are protesting against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's decision to conduct preliminary exams over two days. Despite smaller numbers, the protesters remain steadfast in their demand for a one-day exam. UPPSC cites logistical challenges as the reason for the extended schedule.
Students gathered for the third consecutive day in protest against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to stretch the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams over two days.
In response, protesters held a candle march to express their demands for reverting to a single-day examination format. They remain firm despite declining protest numbers.
UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar justified the two-day schedule citing limited exam centers for all candidates and the need for examinations to be conducted in government institutions only.
