West Bengal Education Minister Vows Accountability in Tablet Fund Scandal

West Bengal's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, has firmly pledged the state government's dedication to hold individuals accountable in the tablet fund misappropriation scandal. He confirmed that around 100 genuine students, initially deprived of their entitlements, have now received the funds allocated for purchasing tablets.

During a press interaction, Basu revealed that several arrests have been made with more likely to follow as the investigation proceeds. He assured that the state is diligently gathering reports to ensure those diverting funds meant for students face consequences. This issue originated from the mishandling of Rs 10,000 allocated per student for tablets.

Amid ongoing efforts to rectify the situation, authorities are closely examining the Banglar Siksha Portal, which stores bank details of approximately 18 lakh students, to ensure precise fund distribution. Basu also mentioned that the list of potential full-time vice-chancellors for state universities awaits approval from the Governor, following endorsement from the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)