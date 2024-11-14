Maharashtra Schools to Close for Polls: Principals Get Holiday Powers

The Maharashtra government has empowered school principals to declare holidays from November 17 to 19, as many teachers will participate in poll duties, according to an official statement released Thursday. This directive follows numerous requests from teacher unions seeking a workable solution as schools are converted into polling stations.

Elections are scheduled for November 20 in an effort to enhance voter turnout, with results to follow on November 23. It's standard practice for public schools and those managed by local authorities or aided by the state to serve as polling venues. Election Commission officials ensure impartial voting by assigning booths to teachers residing outside the immediate area.

Mahendra Ganpule, a former principal, commented, "A blanket holiday for all schools is unnecessary; only those schools involved will need to notify parents."

