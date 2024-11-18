Left Menu

Amity University Mumbai Shines in QS Asia University Rankings 2025

Amity University Mumbai has achieved a prestigious rank of #263 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025: Southern Asia and is in the band of 801-850 in Asia. This recognition reflects its dedication to academic excellence and significant research collaborations, as stated by Vice Chancellor Dr. A.W. Santhosh Kumar.

Updated: 18-11-2024 14:47 IST
Amity University Mumbai has secured a commendable position in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025: Southern Asia, landing at #263 among the regional universities and placing in the 801-850 band for all of Asia.

This notable achievement highlights the university's relentless pursuit of academic excellence and vital research partnerships. Dr. A.W. Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, expressed pride in this recognition, which underscores their dedication to quality education and impactful research.

The QS Asia University Rankings, recognized globally for evaluating higher education institutions, utilize an array of criteria, with Research & Discovery playing a key role. Amity University continues enhancing its global perspective and partnering with esteemed international entities.

