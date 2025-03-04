NZ Boosts Research Collaboration with Japan to Strengthen Disaster Resilience

The New Zealand Government is reinforcing its commitment to research that delivers tangible benefits for New Zealanders, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr. Shane Reti announced today.

Three New Zealand research teams have been awarded funding to collaborate with Japanese research organisations on projects aimed at enhancing New Zealand’s preparedness and resilience against natural disasters. These partnerships will focus on mitigating risks associated with earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic activity, areas where both countries share significant exposure.

“This Government is committed to directing funding where it has the most impact. Natural disasters pose a significant threat to New Zealand, and recent developments, such as the elevation of alert levels at Whakaari White Island, serve as reminders of the importance of preparedness,” says Dr. Reti.

“By collaborating with international partners and leveraging shared research infrastructure, our scientists can lead and participate in world-class research that directly benefits New Zealand. Strong international relationships are essential for fostering a dynamic science and innovation sector, which is a crucial part of our broader strategy for economic growth.”

Strengthening International Research Ties

New Zealand and Japan face similar geological challenges, making collaboration a logical step toward improving disaster resilience. Through these joint projects, researchers will gain deeper insights into natural hazard risks and explore innovative solutions for mitigating their impact.

Partnering with Japan also grants New Zealand researchers access to invaluable resources, including Japan’s Marine Seismic Vessel Kaimei, proprietary modelling software, and state-of-the-art structural laboratories.

“I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this research and the practical benefits it will bring to New Zealand,” Dr. Reti added.

Funded Research Projects

The Government has allocated funding to three key projects through its Catalyst Fund, with each research team receiving $300,000. Japan’s Science and Technology Agency will provide equivalent funding to the Japanese research partners.

Seismic-Resilient Building Solutions – The University of Canterbury will collaborate with Tohoku University to develop an innovative modular infill system for retrofitting buildings. This system aims to enhance seismic resilience while reducing the cost of traditional retrofitting methods. Volcanic Ashfall Impact Study – GNS Science will partner with Japan’s National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED) to assess tolerable levels of ashfall following volcanic eruptions. This research will provide valuable insights into managing the risks posed by volcanic activity. Hikurangi Subduction Zone Seismic Study – GNS Science will also work with the Japan Agency for Marine Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) to conduct a seismic study of the Hikurangi subduction zone, which represents New Zealand’s greatest tsunami threat.

These research collaborations are expected to contribute significantly to New Zealand’s disaster resilience strategies, ultimately safeguarding communities and infrastructure against future natural hazards.