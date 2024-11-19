Left Menu

Delhi University Student Expelled for Graffiti Sparks Controversy

A Delhi University student was expelled for six months for writing 'scrap NTA' graffiti. The Disha Students' Organisation condemned the decision, alleging suppression of dissent and unfair rule enforcement. The expulsion follows a police FIR and university inquiry findings. A protest was staged, with no comment from DU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi University student finds herself at the center of controversy after being expelled for six months for allegedly writing 'scrap NTA' graffiti on a campus wall. The university's decision, based on an inquiry finding her guilty of misconduct, has sparked heated debate.

The expulsion followed a police complaint and initial suspension in August after the student was reportedly caught in the act. In defense, the Disha Students' Organisation, of which the student is a member, has condemned the expulsion as a suppression of dissent. They argue that the graffiti was part of a broader campaign highlighting issues like exam irregularities and misconduct by the National Testing Agency.

The student organization has accused the university of an uneven application of rules, pointing out no action was taken against similar property defacements during the recent DUSU elections. Despite staging protests, there has been no response from the university administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

