Minister's Kannada Flap: A Lesson in Language Politics

A student's comment suggesting that Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa lacks proficiency in Kannada ignited a political fracas. The incident unfolded during an online program launch intended to benefit thousands of students preparing for exams like CET, JEE, and NEET.

The student made the remark during a virtual interaction. Initially unfazed, Minister Bangarappa's annoyance eventually surfaced as he demanded that action be taken against the student. This directive was given publicly to his principal secretary and educational officials present at the event.

The BJP seized on Bangarappa's reaction, criticizing him as an 'Avidya Mantri' for his handling of the situation and accusing him of a dictatorial approach. They argued that his response was a reminder of past admissions regarding his own Kannada skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)