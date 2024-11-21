Left Menu

Minister's Kannada Flap: A Lesson in Language Politics

A remark by a student about Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa's alleged lack of Kannada knowledge sparked controversy. The incident occurred during an online coaching launch event. The minister, visibly irked, instructed officials to take action, prompting criticism from the BJP of his response and alleged dictatorial tendencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:37 IST
Minister's Kannada Flap: A Lesson in Language Politics
Madhu Bangarappa Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A student's comment suggesting that Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa lacks proficiency in Kannada ignited a political fracas. The incident unfolded during an online program launch intended to benefit thousands of students preparing for exams like CET, JEE, and NEET.

The student made the remark during a virtual interaction. Initially unfazed, Minister Bangarappa's annoyance eventually surfaced as he demanded that action be taken against the student. This directive was given publicly to his principal secretary and educational officials present at the event.

The BJP seized on Bangarappa's reaction, criticizing him as an 'Avidya Mantri' for his handling of the situation and accusing him of a dictatorial approach. They argued that his response was a reminder of past admissions regarding his own Kannada skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024