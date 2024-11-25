Galgotias University Shines at QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Galgotias University has received high praises as it continues to ascend in global academic rankings. At a recent event at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, Governor Anandiben Patel celebrated the university's exceptional achievement in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025, where it secured a notable position.

Ranked 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 across all of Asia, Galgotias University stands alongside prestigious institutions such as IIT Kanpur and Banaras Hindu University. This recognition marks a significant achievement for the Uttar Pradesh-based institution known for its commitment to innovation and high-quality education.

Commenting on this accomplishment, CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships and a progressive outlook. Under his leadership, the university is making strides toward becoming a top-tier global institution, excelling in various educational and research metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)