Galgotias University Shines at QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025
Galgotias University, lauded by Uttar Pradesh's Governor Anandiben Patel, was recognized for its exceptional QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025 performance. The university ranked 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 across Asia. It continues to set benchmarks in education, innovation, and global recognition, aiming for top 100 status worldwide.
Galgotias University has received high praises as it continues to ascend in global academic rankings. At a recent event at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, Governor Anandiben Patel celebrated the university's exceptional achievement in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025, where it secured a notable position.
Ranked 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 across all of Asia, Galgotias University stands alongside prestigious institutions such as IIT Kanpur and Banaras Hindu University. This recognition marks a significant achievement for the Uttar Pradesh-based institution known for its commitment to innovation and high-quality education.
Commenting on this accomplishment, CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships and a progressive outlook. Under his leadership, the university is making strides toward becoming a top-tier global institution, excelling in various educational and research metrics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
