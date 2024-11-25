Left Menu

Balancing Act: Schools Gear Up for Reopening Amidst Pollution Concerns

Schools in Delhi are enhancing safety protocols to protect students amid rising air pollution as they prepare to resume physical classes. Measures include mandatory masks and limiting outdoor activities. Parents face a dilemma between risking exposure to pollution or missing essential in-person learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:38 IST
Balancing Act: Schools Gear Up for Reopening Amidst Pollution Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As schools in Delhi brace for a potential return to physical classes, heightened safety measures are being prioritized to safeguard students from pollution-related health risks.

The Supreme Court has hinted at resuming in-person learning, citing the essentiality of classroom activities, despite a persistent 'poor' Air Quality Index in the capital city.

School principals outline strategies including mask mandates, postponement of events, and indoor activities to mitigate health hazards, while parents remain caught in a difficult decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024