Balancing Act: Schools Gear Up for Reopening Amidst Pollution Concerns

As schools in Delhi brace for a potential return to physical classes, heightened safety measures are being prioritized to safeguard students from pollution-related health risks.

The Supreme Court has hinted at resuming in-person learning, citing the essentiality of classroom activities, despite a persistent 'poor' Air Quality Index in the capital city.

School principals outline strategies including mask mandates, postponement of events, and indoor activities to mitigate health hazards, while parents remain caught in a difficult decision-making process.

