Australian Universities to Establish Campus in Gurugram

A delegation from six Australian universities expressed interest in establishing an undergraduate campus in Gurugram. Led by Deputy High Commissioner Nick McCaffrey, they met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The initiative aims to offer diverse courses locally, benefiting students with cost-efficient education options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to expand educational opportunities, a consortium of six premier Australian universities is planning to establish an undergraduate campus in Gurugram, Haryana. This was announced following a meeting between the Australian delegation and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Led by Deputy High Commissioner Nick McCaffrey and including key representatives like Mathew Johnston and Prof Simon Biggs, the delegation discussed potential collaborations. The initiative promises to offer a range of courses, enabling students to earn Australian degrees from Haryana, while saving on international education costs.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is anticipated, securing mutual cooperation. Chief Minister Saini has assured comprehensive support for the project. This development highlights increasing education-sector cooperation between India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

