Veterinary Doctors Demand Restoration of Career Schemes

State veterinary doctors are calling on the government to reinstate the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme and the non-practising allowance, which they argue are crucial for their financial well-being. This demand was highlighted in a statement released on Thursday.

The Himachal Pradesh Veterinary Officer Association recently held a state executive meeting at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry Department. During the meeting, it was noted that veterinary doctors already face limited opportunities, and the discontinuation of the ACP scheme exacerbates their financial challenges. A proposal to engage with the government on this issue was approved, according to the association's state general secretary, Dr. Madhur Gupta. A demand charter had previously been submitted to the government, seeking a meeting on these matters.

Dr. Gupta also urged that the Departmental Promotion Committee convene soon to extend the benefits of ACPs to eight remaining veterinary doctors. Additionally, the association's state president, Neeraj Mohan, advocated for the publication of a monthly magazine at the departmental level to highlight the achievements of veterinarians and their rural work. They also requested the recruitment of data entry operators to support their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)