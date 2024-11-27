Left Menu

Adityanath Advocates for Youth Reforms at Allahabad University Convocation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocated for positive reform attitudes among youth during Allahabad University's convocation ceremony. He stressed the necessity of embracing new knowledge, condemning divisive forces, and suggested the establishment of a 'Youth Parliament' to nurture young leaders. Poet Kumar Vishwas received an honorary degree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Allahabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the 136th convocation of Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath impelled the youth to adopt a positive approach towards reforms, emphasizing the importance of acquiring new knowledge.

He criticized individuals attempting to divide students on caste or religious grounds, labeling them as detrimental to the nation's progress. Adityanath advised on the creation of a 'Youth Parliament' to foster young leaders.

The ceremony included the conferral of degrees to graduating students, and an honorary D.Litt was awarded to poet Kumar Vishwas. Adityanath applauded the university's illustrious history and cited challenges in its path, yet expressed optimism for its revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

