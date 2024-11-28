Left Menu

JNU Upholds Academic Autonomy Amid Controversy

JNU asserts its autonomy in academic decisions, clarifying that no seminars featuring Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese diplomats were canceled. A university official stated events were postponed due to logistical reasons, countering claims of pressure by external agencies. The dean mentioned the absence of official invitations for certain events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:50 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has firmly reiterated its autonomy in academic matters, amidst accusations of canceling seminars featuring diplomats from Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon. The university stated no seminars were canceled, emphasizing its right to develop and conduct programs through its statutory bodies.

In Parliament, Sukanta Majumdar, MoS for Education, reinforced that JNU operates without external pressure in academic proceedings. He addressed allegations claiming seminars on the West Asian conflict were canceled due to supposed pressure, clarifying that logistical issues were the reason behind the changes.

Amitabh Mattoo, Dean of the School of International Studies, explained that invitations for some events were not sent via official channels, eliminating cancellation claims. Despite rumors, JNU maintains its commitment to offering a platform for diverse voices and discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

