Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's University Leadership Shift

The opposition BJP harshly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to appoint the chief minister as the chancellor of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, replacing the governor. The move, announced on Thursday, is seen as an attempt to inject politics into the educational sector.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra expressed concerns over what he perceives as a threat to the constitutional framework, labeling it as a 'conspiracy.' He argued that the government's actions are an attempt to diminish the governor's authority, disregarding the constitutional role governors play as chancellors of public universities in the state.

The government, however, defended its decision. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated that this change would enhance university operations, pointing out similar governance structures existing in other states like Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh. Despite opposition claims, the government remains firm on its stance.

