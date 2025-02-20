Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Delhi Begins as She Takes Oath as Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta is set to be sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, succeeding Atishi. She will be the fourth woman to hold this position in Delhi. Celebrations abound as Gupta pledges to prioritize honesty and teamwork in her governance. The swearing-in ceremony witnesses prominent political figures in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:06 IST
Manish Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta''s husband (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rekha Gupta is scheduled to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon, marking a new chapter for the capital. Her husband, Manish Gupta, expressed his joy, calling her appointment a 'miracle' and a source of immense pride for their family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will lead a cabinet comprising six other newly sworn-in ministers. Expressing gratitude to PM Modi and the BJP leadership, she acknowledged the significant responsibility bestowed upon her and outlined her commitment to upholding party promises and combating corruption.

The swearing-in will be attended by high-profile figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This political transition follows the BJP's commanding victory, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party managed only 22. The Congress failed to secure any seats for the third consecutive election. Rekha Gupta's leadership as the fourth woman Chief Minister in Delhi underscores a tradition of female leadership unique to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

