Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Delhi Begins as She Takes Oath as Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta is scheduled to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon, marking a new chapter for the capital. Her husband, Manish Gupta, expressed his joy, calling her appointment a 'miracle' and a source of immense pride for their family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will lead a cabinet comprising six other newly sworn-in ministers. Expressing gratitude to PM Modi and the BJP leadership, she acknowledged the significant responsibility bestowed upon her and outlined her commitment to upholding party promises and combating corruption.

The swearing-in will be attended by high-profile figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This political transition follows the BJP's commanding victory, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party managed only 22. The Congress failed to secure any seats for the third consecutive election. Rekha Gupta's leadership as the fourth woman Chief Minister in Delhi underscores a tradition of female leadership unique to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)