Race for Seats: Inside Delhi's School Admission Frenzy

The race for entry-level admission in Delhi's private schools kicked off on Thursday, with institutions prioritizing proximity and neighborhood location among key enrollment criteria. A circular from the Directorate of Education also highlighted additional considerations like girl children, single parents, and siblings of existing students.

Furthermore, criteria were established to accommodate Sikh and Christian minorities, economically disadvantaged groups, and parents with disabilities. Schools have implemented a point system for selection, ranging from 30 to 100, aiming to balance these various factors.

Interest among parents is intense, with more than 100 applications reported on the first day across several schools. Principals from ITL and Indraprastha schools reported high registration numbers, emphasizing the fervor among parents to secure places in prestigious institutions. The application deadline is December 20, with results to be released on January 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)