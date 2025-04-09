Reserve Bank of India Cuts Rates Again Amid Rising Global Uncertainties
The Reserve Bank of India reduced interest rates for a second consecutive time, aiming to boost the economy under pressure from US tariffs. The repo rate was cut to 6%, the lowest since 2022. The policy stance shifted to 'accommodative,' suggesting further cuts are possible as global uncertainties linger.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut interest rates for the second time in as many months, as it attempts to shield the domestic economy from the impact of escalating US tariffs. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided on a 25 basis point reduction, bringing the repo rate to 6%.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra confirmed this shift from a neutral to an accommodative policy stance, signaling potential future rate cuts to help boost the economy amid persistent global uncertainties. This reduction marks the lowest borrowing cost since November 2022, aimed at spurring consumer demand and investment.
Simultaneously, the RBI revised its economic growth forecast downward and noted complexities arising from global trade tensions. Recent US tariffs are predicted to further hinder India's GDP growth. Despite these challenges, the RBI remains committed to supporting non-inflationary growth through accommodative monetary policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AfDB to Invest $331M in Lesotho Under 2025–2030 Strategy to Accelerate Economic Growth
Mamata Banerjee Lures British Investment with Historical Ties and Economic Growth
Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2025-26: A New Era of Economic Growth
Tourism as a Catalyst for Economic Growth: Insights from Kota University
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Threaten British Economic Growth