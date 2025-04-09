Left Menu

POCSO Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for Rape

A POCSO court sentenced Santa Kumar Pradhan to 20 years in jail for raping a 17-year-old girl. Judge Kailash Chandra Swain imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. Pradhan was convicted on the basis of 16 witness testimonies. The incident occurred in 2016 when Pradhan sought shelter at the victim's house.

Updated: 09-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:34 IST
In a landmark judgment, a POCSO court sentenced Santa Kumar Pradhan to 20 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl, as confirmed by government lawyer Banamali Behera on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the 24-year-old convict.

The judgment delivered by Judge Kailash Chandra Swain was based on the examination of 16 witnesses. The incident took place in 2016, when Pradhan, a resident of Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, sought refuge in the victim's house during a storm and raped her.

The prosecution revealed that the duo was married off in 2021 following a village committee decision, but Pradhan later abandoned his wife. The victim's wife lodged an FIR leading to Pradhan's arrest and subsequent conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

