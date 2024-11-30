Left Menu

India's Rising Youth: Shaping the Future by Combating Corruption

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the eradication of corruption from India’s power corridors during Rajiv Gandhi University's convocation. He called on citizens to support local industries and natural resource conservation, marking India's economic ascension. Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic potential in tourism, trade, and defense was also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:17 IST
India's Rising Youth: Shaping the Future by Combating Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement during the 22nd Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared the eradication of corruption from India's power corridors. Dhankhar argued that corruption once hindered youth talent but has now been neutralized, paving the way for transparency and integrity in the country's political landscape.

Dhankhar urged the youth to hold parliamentarians accountable, highlighting India's surge to becoming the third-largest economy. He advocated for promoting indigenous industries to bolster the national economy and reduce dependency on imported goods, citing the harmful effects of foreign reliance, including employment loss and depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

The Vice President emphasized environmentally responsible use of natural resources, urging citizens to minimize their reliance on resources like petrol and gas. Meanwhile, Governor KT Parnaik urged graduating students to embrace their role in shaping India's future, emphasizing Arunachal Pradesh's untapped potential in tourism, trade, and defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024