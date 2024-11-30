India's Rising Youth: Shaping the Future by Combating Corruption

In a bold statement during the 22nd Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared the eradication of corruption from India's power corridors. Dhankhar argued that corruption once hindered youth talent but has now been neutralized, paving the way for transparency and integrity in the country's political landscape.

Dhankhar urged the youth to hold parliamentarians accountable, highlighting India's surge to becoming the third-largest economy. He advocated for promoting indigenous industries to bolster the national economy and reduce dependency on imported goods, citing the harmful effects of foreign reliance, including employment loss and depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

The Vice President emphasized environmentally responsible use of natural resources, urging citizens to minimize their reliance on resources like petrol and gas. Meanwhile, Governor KT Parnaik urged graduating students to embrace their role in shaping India's future, emphasizing Arunachal Pradesh's untapped potential in tourism, trade, and defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)