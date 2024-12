Jamia Millia Islamia's Controversial Ban on Campus Protests

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued an office memorandum expressly prohibiting any campus protests or slogans aimed at constitutional dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The memorandum warns of stringent disciplinary action for any violations of this directive.

In a statement by Registrar Md. Mahatah Alam Rizvi dated November 29, the university reiterated that protesting students require prior approval from university authorities, echoing a directive issued in August 2022. The move has been met with strong criticism from student groups, particularly from the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA).

AISA condemned the directive as an indicator of authoritarian control over academic spaces, alleging it suppresses democratic voices. Statements have been made claiming the university administration's actions align with a broader political agenda to extinguish dissent. The memorandum has been distributed across faculties to ensure compliance.

