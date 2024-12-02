Empowering Middle-School Students with Future-Ready English Skills
Kotak Education Foundation has launched the Communicative English Future Ready (CE-FR) Digitized Content to empower middle-school students from regional schools. The program, aligned with the National Education Policy, focuses on enhancing English proficiency and 21st-century skills through digital platforms, aiming for accessibility and skill development.
The Kotak Education Foundation introduces a transformative educational initiative, the Communicative English Future Ready (CE-FR) Digitized Content, targeting middle-school students in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa. This effort is specifically designed to address challenges faced by students from regional schools with limited English exposure.
The CE-FR program, accessible through an android learning management system, aligns with the National Education Policy and is aimed at equipping educators with digital teaching techniques. It integrates 21st-century skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and global citizenship into language learning, ensuring holistic development.
Ms. Jayasree Ramesh highlights the program's role in providing global opportunities by fostering socio-emotional learning and digital literacy. The interactive and multidisciplinary content captures students' interest and enhances their communication and collaboration skills, making learning enjoyable and effective.
