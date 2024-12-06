Empowerment Initiative for Ladakh's Youth: A New Dawn

Ladakh political activist Sajjad Hussain Kargili has called on Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce Shia theology into Jamia Millia Islamia's Islamic Studies department. In his memorandum, Kargili seeks educational reforms and youth empowerment in Ladakh.

As a representative of Ladakh's major Islamic organization, Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, Kargili also advocated for the establishment of a residential coaching institute. This institute aims to prepare local students for national competitive exams like the UPSC, NEET, and JEE.

Additionally, the memorandum suggests a fellowship program under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, targeting governance and leadership for Ladakhi youth. Kargili also appealed for financial aid to support students pursuing higher education abroad, highlighting the need for cultural and educational advancement in the region.

