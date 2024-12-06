Left Menu

Empowerment Initiative for Ladakh's Youth: A New Dawn

Sajjad Hussain Kargili, a Ladakh-based activist, submitted a memorandum to Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, advocating for Shia theology at Jamia Millia Islamia and a residential coaching institute for competitive exams in Ladakh. The memorandum also proposes fellowships and support for higher education abroad to empower Ladakh's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:19 IST
Empowerment Initiative for Ladakh's Youth: A New Dawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh political activist Sajjad Hussain Kargili has called on Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce Shia theology into Jamia Millia Islamia's Islamic Studies department. In his memorandum, Kargili seeks educational reforms and youth empowerment in Ladakh.

As a representative of Ladakh's major Islamic organization, Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, Kargili also advocated for the establishment of a residential coaching institute. This institute aims to prepare local students for national competitive exams like the UPSC, NEET, and JEE.

Additionally, the memorandum suggests a fellowship program under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, targeting governance and leadership for Ladakhi youth. Kargili also appealed for financial aid to support students pursuing higher education abroad, highlighting the need for cultural and educational advancement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024