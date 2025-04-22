Left Menu

Mumbai Cricket League Inspires Next-Gen with Star Power

The upcoming T20 Mumbai League, set to commence on May 26 at Wankhede Stadium, will feature eight teams, including two new additions. India’s captain Rohit Sharma endorses the event, which will invite underprivileged children and BMC students to enjoy live cricket, inspiring future generations.

Updated: 22-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:49 IST
The T20 Mumbai League is set to return for its third edition, commencing on May 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed on Tuesday.

This year's tournament will see eight teams compete, with the addition of two new entrants: Sobo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals. India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, will serve as the face of the league, attracting other national cricket players hailing from Mumbai.

In a heartwarming initiative, the MCA announced its plans to invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches during the 14-day event. MCA President Ajinkya Naik emphasized the importance of live sports exposure, saying, "Watching star players live is incredibly inspiring for the next generation, and we hope this opportunity will encourage them to dream big."

(With inputs from agencies.)

