New York Prosecutors Resign Amid Controversy in Eric Adams Case

In a dramatic turn of events, three federal prosecutors involved in the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams have resigned. Their protest comes after they claimed undue pressure from the Justice Department to admit wrongdoing when they refused to dismiss charges against the mayor.

The prosecutors, who served as assistant U.S. attorneys, were on administrative leave following their resistance to a mandate from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office. The resignations are drawing attention to possible political motivations behind the department's efforts.

This controversy adds fuel to an already heated mayoral race, as Mayor Adams faces low approval ratings and reelection challenges. The case also impacted the Public Integrity Section of the Justice Department, possibly leading to staffing changes amid allegations of justice system 'weaponization.'

(With inputs from agencies.)