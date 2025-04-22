Left Menu

Kashmir Unites in Candlelight Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In Kashmir, candlelight marches were organized in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Communities in various towns protested to show solidarity with the victims. The Army is conducting a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to apprehend the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:48 IST
In a solemn response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, various towns across Kashmir witnessed candlelight marches. These protests served as a unified denouncement of the violence, with locals expressing solidarity with the victims and their families while calling for justice.

Identified as a cowardly act, the attack targeted tourists and locals, leading to swift response from medical teams and joint forces managing the resulting chaos. The Army's Chinar Corps highlighted the community's unified response to the atrocity via candlelight vigils in several locations.

A concerted search effort is underway by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag area, as they strive to capture those responsible for this act of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

