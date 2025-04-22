Kashmir Unites in Candlelight Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a solemn response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, various towns across Kashmir witnessed candlelight marches. These protests served as a unified denouncement of the violence, with locals expressing solidarity with the victims and their families while calling for justice.

Identified as a cowardly act, the attack targeted tourists and locals, leading to swift response from medical teams and joint forces managing the resulting chaos. The Army's Chinar Corps highlighted the community's unified response to the atrocity via candlelight vigils in several locations.

A concerted search effort is underway by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag area, as they strive to capture those responsible for this act of terrorism.

