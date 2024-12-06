Left Menu

Cabinet gives nod to opening new Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:19 IST
The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

It also gave its nod to expanding one Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The opening of these new Kendriya Vidyalayas will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country.

The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and the expansion of one existing Kendriya Vidyalaya is Rs 5,872.08 crore spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26.

As of date, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran -- and 13.56 lakh students are studying in these schools, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

