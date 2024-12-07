Union Government Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plan for Kendriya Vidyalayas
The Union government has approved the establishment of nine new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajasthan, enhancing access to quality education in the state. This move is part of a larger plan to open 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across India, providing affordable education to over 82,000 students nationwide.
The Union government has announced the opening of nine new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajasthan, a decision lauded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as a significant boost for quality education opportunities in the state.
On Friday, the Union Cabinet sanctioned the establishment of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas nationwide, promising affordable and high-quality education for more than 82,000 students.
The new educational institutions in Rajasthan include locations such as AFS Phalodi in Jodhpur district, BSF Satrana and BSF Srikaranpur in Ganganagar district, and several others. With this historic decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterates his commitment to 'Educated India, Developed India' through enhanced educational infrastructure and comprehensive youth development.
