Union Government Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plan for Kendriya Vidyalayas

The Union government has announced the opening of nine new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajasthan, a decision lauded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as a significant boost for quality education opportunities in the state.

On Friday, the Union Cabinet sanctioned the establishment of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas nationwide, promising affordable and high-quality education for more than 82,000 students.

The new educational institutions in Rajasthan include locations such as AFS Phalodi in Jodhpur district, BSF Satrana and BSF Srikaranpur in Ganganagar district, and several others. With this historic decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterates his commitment to 'Educated India, Developed India' through enhanced educational infrastructure and comprehensive youth development.

(With inputs from agencies.)