AI Education Surge: Record Student Enrollment in India

In an impressive leap for AI education in India, more than 7.90 lakh students from Classes 9 and 10 have enrolled in AI courses for the 2024-25 academic session. The Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, disclosed this information in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Chaudhary revealed that approximately 50,343 students from Classes 11 and 12 have also opted for the AI curriculum. This CBSE initiative, introduced in 2019, aims to cultivate an understanding of artificial intelligence and its everyday applications among students.

The Ministry of Education highlighted that 29,719 of the 30,373 CBSE-affiliated schools possess the necessary IT infrastructure to effectively implement AI and other technology-based courses, as per CBSE's affiliation guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)