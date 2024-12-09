AI Education Surge: Record Student Enrollment in India
In India's 2024-25 academic session, over 7.90 lakh students from Class 9 and 10, and more than 50,000 from Class 11 and 12, have enrolled in AI courses. Introduced by CBSE in 2019, this initiative aims to foster AI readiness across educational institutions with compliant IT infrastructure.
In an impressive leap for AI education in India, more than 7.90 lakh students from Classes 9 and 10 have enrolled in AI courses for the 2024-25 academic session. The Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, disclosed this information in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Responding to a parliamentary question, Chaudhary revealed that approximately 50,343 students from Classes 11 and 12 have also opted for the AI curriculum. This CBSE initiative, introduced in 2019, aims to cultivate an understanding of artificial intelligence and its everyday applications among students.
The Ministry of Education highlighted that 29,719 of the 30,373 CBSE-affiliated schools possess the necessary IT infrastructure to effectively implement AI and other technology-based courses, as per CBSE's affiliation guidelines.
