Left Menu

Netherlands to End International Adoption: A New Era for Child Welfare

The Netherlands will phase out international adoption over the next six years. A 2021 report highlighted potential abuse, leading to halted adoptions. The phase-out allows countries and agencies to adjust while adoptees and parents receive continued support. Children's best interests lie in their own cultural environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:36 IST
Netherlands to End International Adoption: A New Era for Child Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands is moving towards a complete phase-out of international adoption within the next six years. This decision follows alarming findings from a 2021 report that mentioned potential abuses in the adoption process.

Over the past 50 years, Dutch parents have adopted approximately 40,000 children from 80 different countries. However, the practice has declined, with only 50 international adoptions recorded in 2023. Many adult adoptees have discovered that their adoption records were forged or non-existent.

The Netherlands had previously suspended international adoptions from February 2021 to November 2022, following a commission's findings of child trafficking incidents dating back to the 1960s. The phase-out aims to allow countries and agencies to adjust before international adoption concludes in 2030, while ensuring adoptees and their parents remain supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024