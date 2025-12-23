Champions of Justice Honored: 3rd Fight 4 Justice Awards Recognizes Legal Heroes

Left Menu

The 3rd Fight 4 Justice Awards celebrated individuals and institutions involved in legal battles that reinforced constitutional values. Held at India Habitat Centre, the event recognized ten categories including women's rights, environment, and global justice. Awardees were celebrated for their courage and significant legal impacts.

The 3rd Fight 4 Justice Awards took place tonight at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, honoring individuals and institutions whose legal advocacy transformed courtrooms into arenas for constitutional integrity and accountability. Jointly organized by the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Live4Freedom LLP, the event celebrated determined struggles for justice.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, a Supreme Court judge, emphasized the significance of courage in pursuing justice, stating that these awards celebrate those who refuse to surrender constitutional rights. These annual accolades feature ten award categories, with winners in areas such as women's rights, child rights, and global justice.

The awards, which serve to uphold the Constitution amidst diminishing civic freedom and legal threats, highlighted that justice is achieved through relentless effort and moral courage. Distinguished activists were recognized, reminding society that justice must be fought for, rather than being granted easily.

